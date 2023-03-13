LISD

Laneville Independent School District’s school board voted unanimously to seriously consider switching to a four-day week in Thursday night’s board meeting. 

Following up on a board member’s suggestion in a previous meeting, LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright created a series of hypothetical school calendars to present a possible four-day school week to present to the staff as a preliminary survey. Surprised by the amount of positive feedback and enthusiasm of the staff at the idea, Wright brought the proposal before the board with offers of a regular five-day week, a four-day week with Mondays off, or a four-day week with Fridays off. 

