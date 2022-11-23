Freeman

Laneville ISD’s recently-hired Assistant Principal, Shannon Freeman, failed an early morning field sobriety test and found herself incarcerated for a short time on the charges of Class B Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated according to reports released from the Nacogdoches County Court System. She was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail at 1:46 a.m. and released just under three hours later on bond.

Freeman was pulled over and arrested just after 12 a.m., Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Central Heights in Nacogdoches County, by DPS Trooper Kody Moore. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription