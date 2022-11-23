Laneville ISD’s recently-hired Assistant Principal, Shannon Freeman, failed an early morning field sobriety test and found herself incarcerated for a short time on the charges of Class B Misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated according to reports released from the Nacogdoches County Court System. She was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail at 1:46 a.m. and released just under three hours later on bond.
Freeman was pulled over and arrested just after 12 a.m., Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Central Heights in Nacogdoches County, by DPS Trooper Kody Moore.
In the arrest report, Trooper Moore explained that Freeman, while traveling northbound on Hwy. 259, appeared to be speeding and was confirmed to have been traveling 61 miles per hour in a posted 50 mph zone but drastically reduced her speed to 45 mph once she neared the marked patrol unit.
Upon making contact with the driver, Trooper Moore claims Freeman’s speech was slurred and when asked, she admitted to having one drink at a concert in a nearby Nacogdoches venue. Observing what Moore claims were bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol, he asked that she exit the vehicle and submit to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.
Moore states that during the test he observed an inability to balance during instruction and stepping off line during the walk and turn test, and losing balance and putting her foot down during the one leg stand test. Upon her arrival at the Nacogdoches County Jail, Freeman did submit two breath specimens which returned results of .109 and .098, both over the legal blood alcohol content limit of .08.
If convicted, Freeman could face fines up to $3,000, a maximum of six months in jail, and a suspension of her Texas Driver License.
The Texas Education Agency follows rules set forth by the State Board for Educator Certification that state an educator can have their licenses suspended or revoked for a criminal conviction but LISD Administrators were unable to respond to reports of Freeman’s arrest due to holiday closure and a tight press deadline.