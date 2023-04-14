A seemingly excited Laneville ISD School Board voted in favor of the proposed 4-day school calendar, which will take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.

School Board Vice President, Bryan Blanton, who made the original mention of adopting a 4-day school week, jumped on the opportunity to motion in favor of the calendar change, only to be stymied to allow LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright to vocalize the proposal.

