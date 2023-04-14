A seemingly excited Laneville ISD School Board voted in favor of the proposed 4-day school calendar, which will take effect in the 2023-2024 school year.
School Board Vice President, Bryan Blanton, who made the original mention of adopting a 4-day school week, jumped on the opportunity to motion in favor of the calendar change, only to be stymied to allow LISD Superintendent Teresa Wright to vocalize the proposal.
Wright’s calendar consists of a Monday through Thursday schedule beginning August 7, 2023 and winding up on May 24, 2024, the same day as graduation. Most of the community still appears to be in favor of the change with only one returning voice of contention, Kaleigh Clark, who during public comments shared a list of negative impacts other districts have felt following their change to a 4-day week.
“After doing extensive research I found there are a significant amount of cons and none of that was presented to you [the board], so that’s why I’m here today,” said Clark.
She presented information from districts across the state and country detailing that expected results from the calendar change hadn’t always panned out as planned. Oklahoma school districts who made the change reported that while the 4-day week financially benefited five of the adopting districts, nine had lost money.
Of 1,600 4-day school districts, out of more than 13,000 nationwide, research showed a roughly 20% increase in juvenile crime in areas with the shortened calendar. Clark was surprised to find that no studies had been done on the impact of special needs students.
The single point of contention with other parents who favored the calendar was Wright’s decision to hold Friday school sessions on days where Federal holidays created Monday school closures.
“I didn’t want to be forced to extend the school year into June because of the Mondays off,” explained Wright. “After testing is complete these students, and the teachers, are done. Dragging the year out into another month made no sense for our students or staff so the solution is to have a Friday school day once or twice a year to keep in line with the minutes required by the State.”
Discussion regarding changing monthly board meetings from the second Thursday to second Tuesday was tabled for further review as board members recognized a conflict with LISD sports, as parents and family members to Laneville players.
Principal Keith Collins presented the Principal’s Report where he praised the LISD Ag department for their total results in this year’s show season. Raising more than $39,000 with ag projects and animal sales, Ag teacher Michael Reitan’s instruction appears to be paying off with gradual but significant increases in sale totals.
Collins commended the Laneville track and field teams as they moved forward into region-wide competition. The brand new LISD tennis team advanced into regional competition but sadly did not advance.
“As long as they gave it their all there is no shame. This is a brand new team who haven’t had months to practice,” said Collins, clearly proud of the success of all of these students.
The board discussed the SLI board conference in June which is held in Ft. Worth and comes at some expense to the district to ensure Board members attend and receive their necessary hours of education.
Ever-frugal board president, Suzanne Kinard recommended that the group instead travel to the Kilgore College campus where the same hours are offered and led by the district’s own attorney. Other members expressed their agreement with the notion of staying close to home for training.
Additional substitutes were approved for the 2023 school year, with Principal Collins pointing out that while the list of approved subs is long only a small group of those listed will agree to work when called upon.
After a lengthy executive session, Robert Loftis quickly motioned to approve probationary certificates for Riley Holcomb and Jennifer Jordan, seconded by board secretary, Bobby Robertson.
This caused a bit of a stir as board member George Carey requested the contract approvals be separated, with Kinard stating a vote was necessary as the motion had been made and seconded. Approval eked through with a vote of 4 to 3.