King and Queen

After a rousing home basketball game where the Yellowjackets defeated Centreville 74-47, Laneville celebrated its homecoming court and crowned Jacasian Freeney and Paola Martinez the homecoming king and queen. 

Announced by Superintendent Teresa Wright, the seven duchesses and five senior dukes walked out dressed to the nines with parents and other family members. 

