After a rousing home basketball game where the Yellowjackets defeated Centreville 74-47, Laneville celebrated its homecoming court and crowned Jacasian Freeney and Paola Martinez the homecoming king and queen.
Announced by Superintendent Teresa Wright, the seven duchesses and five senior dukes walked out dressed to the nines with parents and other family members.
The theme of the evening, chosen by the senior class, was “Casino Night”, and the gymnasium was fittingly decorated with dice props and a Las Vegas photo backdrop. The six other duchesses on the court were Karen Martinez (freshman), La’Tiyana Loftis (sophomore), Adriana Garza (junior), and seniors Saveah Bratton, Taliya Wright and Ranyia Neal. The four other senior dukes were Kurt Lockridge, Xavier Mallard, Lamarion Rodriguez and Deandre Thomas.
Wright said that the votes for homecoming queen came down to just one and they made sure to recount the tally three times just in case.
Before the homecoming court presentation, the Laneville Twirlers, Pep Squad and JH and HS Cheerleaders performed routines for the crowd.
Laneville also used the occasion to celebrate its senior athletes whose sports include basketball, cross country and track and field. Bratton, Neal, Rodriguez, Mallard and Thomas were each presented with gift baskets, balloons and custom-made basketballs with their names on them.