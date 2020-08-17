In an unwarranted act of vandalism, Henderson’s “wish you were here” mural was tagged with vulgar and divisive graffiti late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Across the mural, a large X was painted in matching red spray paint. Beneath, it read “[expletive] HPD” along with 2000 xx and 20000000 with the last 0 appearing to be a smiley face with the eyes crossed out.
This mural has long been used in the photos of many Henderson High School graduates but has also been a draw to tourists within the area. Comments on the various Facebook posts detailing the mural’s destruction showed visitors from far outside of Henderson’s city limits lamenting the vandalism of the photo backdrop.
S & N Cleaners & Laundry was also vandalized but at this time it is unknown whether the two incidences are related. A call has been made to HPD representatives to inquire about incident details but no response has been received as of press time.