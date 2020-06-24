The July 4th celebration held at Lake Striker promises to be a fun-filled event for the whole family.
Gates will officially open at 5 p.m. with concerts by Sonny Powers and the Casey Martin Band starting at 6 p.m. With the resort space full of vendors hocking everything from Mary Kay make-up and Paparrazi jewelry to Katy’s Gourd Wagon, a paint-your-own-gourd booth, and the incredible team of Two Happy Brushes Face Painting there will be no lack of options to occupy the time before the festivities kick-off.
Mouths will water and tummies will rumble as the scent of gyros, burgers, hot dogs, Grecian steak, and baklava fills the air. Well-known food vendor Ekko’s Gyros will be on hand to satiate those appetites. Hot, summer nights in Texas beg for cool, sweet treats and Honey Suckle Catering will be on hand with a wide selection of frosty delights.
The Lake Striker Neighborhood Association will be holding its 2nd Annual Lighted Boat Parade at the marina. The parade is set to start at 9 p.m. With first, second, and third prizes available area boat owners will surely be taking down the Christmas lights and slapping on the LEDs which will make for a delightful show. For any boaters wishing to participate in the parade, registration will be held at the dock and you must be registered before 8:30 p.m.
Social distancing will be practiced and attendees can set up canopies in the concert area to designate their own safe spaces. Lawn chairs are welcome and recommended. Coolers of beverages are welcome but there should be no glass bottles.
Tickets are available for purchase at the gate or you can visit www.stubwire.com for pre-purchase. Adult tickets are $10 and children 12 and under get in free. For more information on the event, contact Lake Striker Resort at 903-854-2404.