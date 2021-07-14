Lake Striker Resort in conjunction with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be hosting the Catch of the Day event for Rusk County assisted living residents.
The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., on August 7, 2021, at Lake Striker Resort. There is no charge to participate, and the resort will furnish all needed fishing equipment and bait. They will supply cool water throughout the event to keep everyone comfortable and hydrated, and a refreshment table will be provided. Seniors must be accompanied by an attendant. Registering your residents is as quick as a phone call to event coordinators at 281-703-3739.
Fishing is a relaxing way to spend a day. Listening to the water lap against the pier, enjoying a breeze, and waiting to feel that familiar tug on the line.
A pastime shared by most of Rusk County’s older generation, the kind-hearted crew at Lake Striker Resort offered to give the county’s senior citizens and assisted living residents a chance to relive some of those quiet memories.