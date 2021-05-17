Thursday’s highly anticipated Lake Murvaul Board Meeting left many area residents with the same unanswered questions they had before they entered the pavilion.
The nearly month-long fish and wildlife kill happening at Lake Murvaul has lake dwellers questioning whether it’s safe to eat any fish they might catch or to send their little ones wading into the previously algae-covered waters. Public reaction was split as many residents and Board members claim to have recently eaten fish reeled in from the lake with no ill effect but others are reluctant to ingest fish from the same waters that left countless numbers of marine and wildlife dead with very little explanation. Cautious residents were instructed to use their discretion and common sense when deciding if a fish was edible based on its appearance.
When asked if swimming in the lake was safe Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Kills and Spills Team Coordinator Bregan Brown said, “The group who would make the final determination on the safety would be the Department of Safety and Health Services.”
Calls were made to the Department of State Health Services, the group Brown was referencing in her above statement but as of press time, no clarification on the safety of Murvaul’s waters has been received.
In a May 12, press release TPWD stated that they are continuing to investigate and collect water samples and are currently awaiting results from additional lab cultures and information from Baylor University regarding cyanobacteria present in the water samples. On May 6, Baylor University did confirm the presence of the strain of cyanobacteria capable of producing cyanotoxin but not directly linking the fishkill to the possible toxin but stating that fisheries scientists are still investigating many possibilities.
TPWD’s lab reported that the initial fish sample presenting with a bacterial infection and they would be working to determine if an opportunistic pathogen was present. These pathogens are types of microorganisms that won’t typically harm a fish but can cause problems with those unhealthy enough to resist infection.
The potentially dangerous cyanobacteria bloom temporarily closed the lake’s swimming area but recent tests conducted by Brown show those levels to have returned to a normal range, having dropped to a level 10 times lower than in previous tests.
No visible evidence of the bloom could be found in the swimming area as of Thursday and TPWD officials believe the kill has ended as no new reports have been made of dead fish or wildlife since May 3.