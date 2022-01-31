Main Street Mardi Gras returns to downtown
Get out those stock pots and file powder because things are heating up for the 8th annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off in Historic downtown Henderson.
The City of Henderson Main Street Advisory Board has worked tirelessly to bring this festive celebration back to Henderson’s historic downtown district. The afternoon event is a delight to all the senses, with the savory smells wafting over many delicious gumbo entries, the glitz of Mardi Gras-inspired outfits and decorated canopies, the jubilant sounds of the live Zydeco band, and the endless warm bowls of Cajun goodness a ticket supplies.
Pick out your favorite purple, green, and gold outfit and come on down to downtown Henderson from 3 to 7 p.m., February 26 and get in on the always popular cake walk, play a game of corn hole, and visit the beer and wine garden. Grab your best guy or gal and take a spin on Main street to the Cajun melodies of the Swampland Zydeco band.
There’s still room for more cook teams so head over to https://www.hendersontx.us/1403/Main-Street-Mardi-Gras and download your application. To submit your application, please drop it off or mail it to Henderson Civic Center, Attn: Main Street Coordinator, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson TX 75652; you may also email the application to ksmith@hendersontx.us. The $50 fee must also be received for the application to be considered complete.