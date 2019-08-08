The Boys & Girls Club of Rusk County held its fourth annual Women’s Symposium Leadership Luncheon and Power of the Purse Auction Tuesday at the Henderson Civic Center.
The event was a unique way to raise funds for the club’s operating expenses, as well as, to mingle and network with women in leadership roles throughout the community.
The keynote speaker for the lunch was Kilgore College President Dr. Brenda Kays and she talked about being a woman in a leadership role.
“As I look out over this audience today, I see women that I recognize, women that I admire and I also see a group of already strong women who are leading East Texas forward,” Kays said.
Kays expressed the women in attendance what it means to her to be a woman in leadership.
“Early in my professional career, I’ll be honest, I use to bristle whenever I was asked what it was like to be a female leader rather than just a leader,” Kays said. “I felt marginalized every time people wanted to focus on my gender.”
Kays felt that it wasn’t fair how very few men had ever been asked what it felt like to be a male leader.
“However, a comment about being a woman in leadership from an individual, whom I both love and admire, helped me to get over myself,” Kays said.
Kays spoke about Major General Dawn Ferrell and how she was the first female general in the Texas Air National Guard.
“She said that if she could just inspire one other woman to be a military leader she would have served a purpose,” Kays said. “I have since adopted that same standard. I will have achieved my purpose on this Earth if I can just give back and give one woman a hand up. I believe it is our duty to support and to help one another.”
Kays was the first woman president of Stanley College and now Kilgore College.
“We need to emulate that same idea but we need to take it one step further and constantly be building one another up,” Kays said. “It is our duty as women, I believe, to help one another.”
Kays went on to speak about what it means to be a woman in leadership. Her leadership philosophy can be summed up by the following sentence, “Be bold enough to use your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart and strong enough to live the life that you have always imagined.”
These have become three tenets to live by for Kays in life and leadership.
“Never apologize for exercising your voice,” Kays said.
To Kays being brave enough is being true to yourself and your values.
“I think we, as women, have the ability to excel in leadership roles because as a world we have greater levels of intuition,” Kays said. “We can walk into a room feel vibes of that room before anyone opens their mouth.”
Kays told the women in attendance that you don’t have to act like a man in leadership roles and to still embrace your femininity because that is who we are.
“What you wear doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter near as much as who you are,” Kays said. “When doubt comes in push it back down. You are perfect just the way that you are. Never apologize.”
Kays spoke briefly about her mom and the life lessons we can all learn from our mothers.
“The most important thing she did for me, was to help me believe that I can be anything I wanted to be as long as I put my mind to it,” Kays said. “She was right.”
Kays has been a supporter of the Boys & Girls Club organization for many years, her husband is a career Boys & Girls Club professional.
“I have witnessed first hand the great work that happens in Boys & Girls Clubs every day and how it transforms the lives of countless children,” Kays said. “What a blessing it is have this organization in our own back yard with dedicated administration, staff and volunteers.”
Kays ended her program by reminding women that life should be lived the way you have always imagined and to never apologize.
BGC CEO Peggy McAlister closed the program and continued Kays speech by encouraging each woman in attendance to help another woman when they need it.