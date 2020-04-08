With graduation plans in limbo, and schools remaining closed until further notice, one Kilgore mom has provided a ray of sunshine for the dismal days we’ve been seeing.
Barbara Watkins, a Kilgore resident, and teacher at Sabine Independent School District had a sign made and placed in her front yard on Higginbotham Street. The sign celebrating high school seniors, says “Honk for the Class of 2020.”
Watkins originally had the sign made to
celebrate her daughter, Kenna, who is a senior at Kilgore High School this year.
Watkins shared a post on Facebook, April 3, detailing what she thought could make the seniors of 2020 shine, and so far it has.
“Typical me, I just planned this in the middle of the night 2 or 3 days ago for Kenna so she’d hear honks all day,” Watkins post said. “Then after the sign came late last night I had thought of asking people to stop by for photos, completely random as most of my thoughts are, and I am so glad I did. Many people came and went without me knowing.”
And before anyone is worried about social distancing, Watkins added that “those that came while others were present, waited patiently in cars, practicing safe distancing until it was their turn.The weather was great. The honks lasted all day. And the smiles on their faces made it all worthwhile.”
Since the Facebook post was made, several seniors have stopped by to take their picture with the sign, posting their photos online and tagging Watkins in them.
Watkins rented the sign, and it was available for 24 hours for photo opportunities.
“I rented it to show support for my daughter,” Watkins said. “Then I thought, why not spread the cheer? They all deserve it, especially with their visions of what Senior year would be like suddenly stopped by something out of their control. It turned out to be the neatest thing! We all needed a happy reason to be outside, even if we had to keep away from one another! Honks all day and even bigger smiles. It was an honor and a blessing to be able to do this for these great kids, the KHS Class of 2020!”
Watkins closed her statement with this, “Hoping other towns take notice and find ways to honor their seniors. They all deserve some happy right now. I challenge other parents in other districts, to do the same, to find a safe way to honor their senior class and to show each of them how much their community loves and supports them.”