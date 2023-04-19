Kilgore College’s Board of Trustees recently approved a new Licensed Vocational Nursing Program curriculum change and revised course fees after the program was put under review by the Texas Board of Nursing for failing to satisfy an 80 percent pass rate for three consecutive years. “This is not something I would have asked to do right in the middle of this semester, but we have some high stakes at this time,” said Kilgore College Director of Nursing Programs, Jennifer Bray, MSN, RN, in reference to changing the LVN curriculum, at a board meeting last week.”Nobody really changes a curriculum midstream, but on behalf of these students, I am here tonight to explain why I would want to do that effective May 15th.”Bray, along with Kilgore College’s Instructional Dean of Health Sciences, Dr. Larry Guerrero, will appear before the Texas Board of Nursing during their meeting April 20-21. KC’s nursing program’s approval status is expected to be approved with a warning and placed on conditions, which means it will not be able to enroll any more students unless it reaches the pass rate on the NCLEX-RN test. For Texas, the national pass rate criterion is 80 percent or above. Nursing enrollment at KC was 57 percent in 2022, 78 percent in 2021, and 67 percent in 2020. Their last 80 percent pass rate was in 2019. The Texas Board of Nursing, in a report, noted that the current preliminary 2022 NCLEX-RN pass rate has improved since the 2021 exam year, with 55 of the 68 candidates being successful, a pass rate of 80.88 percent. A report released by the Texas Board of Nursing noted a Self-Study Report (SSR) submitted in 2021 by KC faculty evaluated factors that may have contributed to students’ NCLEX exam performance and a description of corrective measures to be implemented.

Those findings included:

