Kilgore College’s Board of Trustees recently approved a new Licensed Vocational Nursing Program curriculum change and revised course fees after the program was put under review by the Texas Board of Nursing for failing to satisfy an 80 percent pass rate for three consecutive years. “This is not something I would have asked to do right in the middle of this semester, but we have some high stakes at this time,” said Kilgore College Director of Nursing Programs, Jennifer Bray, MSN, RN, in reference to changing the LVN curriculum, at a board meeting last week.”Nobody really changes a curriculum midstream, but on behalf of these students, I am here tonight to explain why I would want to do that effective May 15th.”Bray, along with Kilgore College’s Instructional Dean of Health Sciences, Dr. Larry Guerrero, will appear before the Texas Board of Nursing during their meeting April 20-21. KC’s nursing program’s approval status is expected to be approved with a warning and placed on conditions, which means it will not be able to enroll any more students unless it reaches the pass rate on the NCLEX-RN test. For Texas, the national pass rate criterion is 80 percent or above. Nursing enrollment at KC was 57 percent in 2022, 78 percent in 2021, and 67 percent in 2020. Their last 80 percent pass rate was in 2019. The Texas Board of Nursing, in a report, noted that the current preliminary 2022 NCLEX-RN pass rate has improved since the 2021 exam year, with 55 of the 68 candidates being successful, a pass rate of 80.88 percent. A report released by the Texas Board of Nursing noted a Self-Study Report (SSR) submitted in 2021 by KC faculty evaluated factors that may have contributed to students’ NCLEX exam performance and a description of corrective measures to be implemented.
- Selection of students was based on rank by science GPA rather than a point system; Faculty did not have a strong background in test construction;
- Inter-rater reliability issues identified were related to the use of adjunct/part-time faculty for clinical;
- Changes to nursing policies were initiated by administration rather than by faculty;
- The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education affected both students and faculty.
The KC ADN program had also completed a SSR in 2015 that identified many of the same issues as those in the 2021 SSR that had not been fully addressed. The report also noted high turnover in the nursing program’s faculty, with some new faculty lacking teaching experience, as well as complaints received by the Board of Nursing about the program and concerns from students about frequent changes in policies. Kilgore College’s nursing program was established in 1969, and the school divided the LVN and Registered Nurse programs recently. The present curriculum was implemented years ago and is a 47-credit-hour program in comparison to other community colleges, which provide roughly 44 credit hours for the same or similar degrees. In October 2022, KC filed curriculum revisions to the Board of Nursing for both the LVN and RN programs, but only the RN curriculum change was accepted. The LVN program reopened in January and will only have 16 students this summer. It is up to those students to achieve an overall pass percentage of 80 percent by December. As part of the changes approved by the KC board last week, course fees have been decreased by removing three additional credit hours and introducing free electronic books. All student resources are now electronic, which improves their capacity to graduate. State officials need to see indicators of progress before allowing an application and maybe accepting the removal of sanctions from the program, Bray said.”It is imperative that we take what time we have and embrace it and give 110 percent to these [sixteen] students and ensure their success in December,” said Bray.