Carlisle Indian Military Marching band won the State’s inaugural UIL Class 2A Military Marching Contest on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Pine Tree Stadium.
The band is marched its way to victory under the direction of Chris Clifton, with the assistance of Gabrielle Guidry, Scott Smith, and Randy Kiser. Leading the musical charge were this year’s Drum majors, Seniors Skylar Davila and Sammi Staples.
This distinguished group of musicians took the highest honors in this first-ever UIL State Championship, with Timpson ISD taking second place and Union Grove grabbing third in the standings.
On November 7, 2020, the band received the First place Class 2A Award at the NAMMB Pre-UIL Marching Contest in Carthage. Soon after, the Indian band was awarded First Division at the UIL Region 21 Marching Contest on November 18, 2020, also in Carthage.
The Carlisle Indian Band has been named the Texas TMEA Concert Honor Band 5 different times throughout the years, taking those on honors in 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2019.
“We are proud of the hard work and dedication that all band members put forth to make the Carlisle Indian Band so successful,” said CISD representatives on the school’s website, www.carlisleisd.org.
