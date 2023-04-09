From Staff Reports
The Keep Henderson Beautiful civic organization recently won the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, a win that brings them $160,000 to continue their work beautifying the area.
The Keep Henderson Beautiful civic organization recently won the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, a win that brings them $160,000 to continue their work beautifying the area.
Keep Texas Beautiful(KTB), along with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), is proud to recognize the ten winners of the 2023 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement. The 2023 GCAA winners are Collinsville, Chandler, Nolanville, Henderson, Dickinson, Lake Jackson, Burleson, Pflugerville, McAllen, and Frisco.
From tiny Collinsville in north Texas to McAllen near the Mexican border, these communities share a commitment to making Texas clean and beautiful.
This year, the ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding for a landscaping project to be completed by TxDOT along a state-maintained roadway. Communities compete in ten categories by population size.
The Governor’s Community Achievement Awards are one of the most coveted annual environmental and community improvement honors in Texas. A community’s environmental program is judged by a diverse group of judges on achievements in seven environmental and community improvement areas. KTB, in partnership with TxDOT, has awarded the GCAA to Texas communities for over 50 years.
