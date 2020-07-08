Demonstrators and mourners have assembled all across the state demanding justice for Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen whose remains were found buried near the Leon River on June 30.
Those protests and vigils came home as nearly 50 people came together, American and Mexican flags in hand, Monday evening in Longview crying for justice for Guillen and calling for a congressional investigation into her case.
This demonstration follows others held in Bryan, Houston, and Austin over the Independence Day weekend, all having the common thread of solidarity within the community and the outcry for justice.
Guillen, a Houston native, joined the Army in June of 2018, trained as a small arms/artillery repairer, and was stationed at Fort Hood. She went missing on April 22, 2020, while her car keys, identification card, bank card, and barracks key were found inside of the armory where she worked. Her family immediately questioned the circumstances of her disappearance and believed foul play was involved. Before Guillen went missing she had informed her family of incidents of sexual harassment and spoke of numerous similar claims about the same officer made by other female soldiers stationed at Fort Hood. The officer against whom the claims were made, U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson later became a suspect in the case along with his estranged wife Cecily Aguilar.
Investigators re-interviewed Aguilar on the day the remains were found at which time she told police that Robinson had allegedly admitted that he’d killed a female soldier on Fort Hood. At the request of law enforcement, Aguilar called Robinson who said “Baby, they found pieces” and texted links to various news articles referencing the discovered remains.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Western District Court of Texas, Aguilar allegedly assisted in the disposal of Guillen’s body on April 22, after Robinson admitted to bludgeoning Guillen to death inside the Armory.
On July 1, officers from the Killeen Police Department attempted to contact Robinson, who then produced a handgun and shot himself before officers could take him into custody. Aguilar was arrested by Texas Rangers, held at the Bell County Jail, and later transferred into federal custody. She has been formally charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.