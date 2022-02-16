Commissioners Court conducts another radio workshop
After multiple workshops for almost a year now to gather information about a new radio system for the Sheriffs Department and the County and various opinions as to what decision the County needs to make it was obvious in Monday’s radio workshop that Rusk County Judge Joel Hale and the County Commissioners are at the point of frustration.
There are two main questions that keep arising at all the workshops. First, what radio package does the Sheriffs Department need? Second, how much is it going to cost?
Thus the frustrated question from Hale, “What’s the bottom line? I feel like I’m buying a used car,” said Hale.
Even though this system will be paid out of a federal infrastructure grant provided they file in a timely manner the Judge and Commissioners want to make sure that the tax payers have to pay very little if any of the initial cost thus their frustration.
This cost factor question has been asked from every Commissioner at these workshops but they can’t seem to get an answer. Thursday they got a little close to the answer during a workshop with UT Health.
Michael Smith, Director of Communications & IT for UT Health East Texas EMS/Air 1 addressed the Commissioner Court about the possibility of the County getting on their tower in Henderson to access the TxWARN System discussed in previous workshops and meetings.
Smith told the Commissioners that it would be significantly cheaper to use their current system by becoming apart of several joint owners that currently use the system. These joint owners consist of City of Tyler, Smith County ESD #1 (Fire), ESD #2 (Fire) and UTHET.
Smith proceeded to go over several printed slides of a map system for the TxWARN area. One of these slides showed the system history. In 2009 a P25 Digital system was installed to improve portable coverage to nearly 100 per cent in the Smith County area. The annual cost is $1,088,815. They have 16 sites total in surrounding areas with one in Henderson and seven sites in Smith County. They also have 18 dispatch consoles.
“I propose a cost of $100 per radio annually, roughly $10,000 per year. There will be an adjustment of three percent annually for inflation. There would also be a $12,532 annual plus a one-time onboarding cost from Harris County of $13,464 of the SO Dispatch Console Port Fee by Harris County. There is also a internet connection cost of approximately $500 monthly depending on the Internet provider,” Smith said.
None of these costs include the cost of hardware, software, programming nor maintenance/support plans. Neither does these costs include the console or portable radios, as well other variable costs to maintain.
The Commissioners now have multiple radio options to choose from with all of them having a hefty price tag. Which system will they go with? Only time will tell and they have only a few weeks left to make a decision.