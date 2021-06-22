Henderson native, Jeffery Frey, has added his name to the list of candidates for the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 race.
“I’m running for this position because I believe that the Justice Court should have a fiduciary responsibility to each and every person entering the Justice Court,” said Frey of his foray into the political arena.
Born in Henderson and raised in Rusk County, Frey’s roots are set deeply in the area as he is the owner of a farm that has been in his family for nearly 100 years.
Frey focused on electrical engineering in his early education and earned his amateur radio technician’s license by the age of 16.
He is a graduate of the University of Texas. Much of his work experience has been spent in counseling or security settings with time spent as a counselor at a runaway center, a substance abuse counselor at a Texas prison, a Security Consultant, and a plainclothes security officer for a major drug store chain.