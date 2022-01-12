The Rusk County Commissioners approved the Republican and Democratic Joint Primary Election Services Contracts as presented by the Elections Administrator Shannon Brown on Monday. The contracts are for the Primary Election to be held on March 1, 2022 and May 24, 2022 should there be a runoff election. The Joint Resolution for the Elections Office was also approved.
Brown also asked the Commissioners for approval to hire a part-time employee for the Elections Commissions Office. It was approved.
A representative from BXS Insurance presented the Commissioners with an Acceptance of Proposal for the 2022 property insurance. She told the Commissioners that there had been an increase in claims therefore their premiums had increased. She also told them that she recommended that they choose the two percent deductible over the one percent deductible that would save the County money on their premiums. To help control loss control she offered the Commissioners a free service.
County Auditor Rebekah Acres opened two bids, or a one-ton Cab Chassis work truck for Precinct 2. One bid was from Patterson for approximately $40, 200 and the other was from Yates for approximately $35,900. Commissioner Robert Kuykendall requested time to look over the bids and would return at the next meeting with a decision.
Also approved was to set a day to accept bids for cracked fuel oil, hot mix, cod mix, upm patch mix, limestone (flex base), oil sand, slurry seal, seal coat, gravel, clay, steel culverts, rock, plastic culverts, structural steel, tank cars, bridge construction and aviation fuel and fuel for all vehicles.
An agreement between Precinct 3 and Brazos Trailer Manufacturing for a commercial trailer lease was approved for Greg Gibson’s Precinct.
The Commissioners also approved a utility/pipeline request from New Prospect Water Supply Corporation to place a service line under the right-of-way of CR 216 in Precinct 2. A request from Rockin M Gas LLC to place a three-inch natural gas distribution line along/within the right-of-way of CR 3198 in Precinct 3 was approved.