Nelson

AUSTIN — Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott officially appointed Jane Nelson to serve as the 115th Texas Secretary of State. Upon the filing of her official appointment, Nelson issued the following statement:

“I am deeply honored to continue my career as a public servant as Texas Secretary of State, and am grateful for the confidence Governor Abbott has placed in me to serve in this critical new role. As Secretary of State, I hope to continue safeguarding the integrity of our state’s elections and enhance transparency so that all Texas voters can have confidence in fair, accurate elections across each of our 254 counties. I also look forward to working with our many international partners - including our largest trading partner, Mexico - to enhance Texas’ position on the global stage and continue building our reputation as a global economic powerhouse.”

