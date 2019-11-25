JACKSONVILLE – Two local men have not been heard from by family since Nov. 1 and have since been reported missing according to a report from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.
Ralph T. Bounds, 42 and Jayden Raye Bounds, 18, were reported missing by a sister, Tracey Bounds of Granbury.
According to the sister, it has been nearly three weeks since she has heard from either.
“I spoke to my brother Ralph last on Oct. 29,” she said. “He and his son where suppose to be coming to visit on next weekend. That was the last time I spoke with him or his son.”
The brother is a white male approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
The younger Bounds, is a white male, approximately the same height and weight as his father. He also has brown hair and eyes. Jayden has special needs as he is ADD/ADHD/ODD and autistic.
The family car is a white four-door sedan.
The missing persons report is open and under investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. To report a sighting, call CCSD at 903-683-2271.