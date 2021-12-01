Signs of the season abound throughout Henderson
As trees dot the downtown landscape and wreaths and ornaments are dusted off, it’s clear that Henderson is full of Christmas spirit this holiday season.
Before the highly anticipated Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 2, Henderson and Rusk County residents can don their ugly sweaters and head over to the Rusk County Library for their Pre-parade Christmas Party. There will be dancing, Christmas-themed games, story time, and a make-and-take craft.
A few steps outside the Library’s festivities, all those good boys and girls will be excited to see Santa in residence at his little house on the square. Santa will be available for pictures and hear some of those Christmas wishes. That jolly old elf will be available Thursday through Saturday evenings until December 18. If you miss Santa, don’t worry, his elves will be checking his mailbox after hours.
Keep those Christmas vibes flowing with Friday morning’s Story Time at the Shelter. Bring a book of your choosing and a cozy little seat to the Henderson Animal Center by 10 a.m., and spend the morning reading to some of the Center’s sweet furry residents. Masks are required.