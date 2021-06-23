Catalytic Converter thefts on the rise
Let’s hope not but you may walk out to your driveway one morning, start your vehicle and hear a loud noise. Alarmed you get out of your vehicle look underneath and notice that part of your muffler system is gone.
Believe it or not you are a victim of catalytic converter theft. It is estimated that the cost to replace it is between $1,000 and $3,000. The worst part is that it is against the law to drive your vehicle until you replace it.
This can’t be happening in Rusk County you might say. I’m sorry to inform you but it is happening.
Henderson Chief of Police Chad Taylor confirmed this week by saying, “we are having approximately two stolen a month and has been that way for a while.”
Two of The Henderson News sister newspapers in the Houston area has become victim. It has become a real problem all over the Houston area and other large cities throughout America.
Why are thieves targeting catalytic converters? According to Motor Trend catalytic converters contain precious metals that are rapidly increasing in value including platinum, palladium and rhodium. Currently platinum is worth about $1,100 per once, palladium is worth about $2,400 per ounce and rhodium $2,400 per ounce.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau catalytic converter theft has been rising. In 2019 an average of 282 were stolen every month. In 2020 the average had risen to 1,203. In December alone 2,347 were stolen.
The most targeted vehicles are hybrids such as the Toyota Prius and trucks like the Ford F-250 and F-350.
If you have a garage you are encouraged to park inside it and close the door. If not try to park in a well-lit area. If you see suspicious activity be sure to call your local police department or Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.