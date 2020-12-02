As a charitable local family stood ringing the Salvation Army bells, they had no idea of the tragedy to which they would return.
With nothing left but the clothes they’d worn on their family excursion to ring the bells, Chris and Wynetta Jones and their family lost their home and in a weekend house fire.
Friends and family sprang into action to meet the needs of this suddenly displaced family. Hillview Baptist Church has made its parsonage available to the Jones family.
Full Armor Christian Academy, where Wynetta Jones works as a K4 Teacher, quickly started accepting, and still are, Venmo donations to go directly to the family. Those donations can be made to @FullArmor-ChristianAcademy and co-workers for Jones pointed out that gift cards, such as Visa, Walmart, Target, Amazon, and cash/check donations are truly the most helpful at this point and advised that a notation should be made to all donations that they are intended for the Jones family. Checks may be made out to Full Armor or directly to the family under Chris and Wynetta Jones.
Donations may be brought to Full Armor Christian Academy Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Special drop off arrangements may be made by contacting Lauren Davis at lauren.davis@full-armor.org. “Support from the entire community has been overwhelming. Not just one church body but all the local church bodies coming together as one Church,” said Davis of the immense and immediate response of the community to the Jones family’s need.
Bethel Bible Church also stepped up, creating an emergency clothing and supply gathering for the family.
“To God be the glory for all the blessings he’s given me. Even within this, he’s still blessing me,” said Jones. “We’re originally from Mississippi, I have no family here. On the day my house burned God showed me my family. People that I’ve never known, some that I’ll never know. People that I have seen in passing and some that I didn’t know I passed have come together and helped me and my family. I count each and every one of them as family. The love and support that this community has shown me and my family have been amazing. I’ve never seen the church mobilize itself to do what it’s supposed to do.”
The family could still use basic toiletries to include toothpaste, soaps, and shampoos and will also need clothing and personal items to replace those lost to the fire. Cleaning and laundry supplies and first aid supplies are another need for the family.
Clothing items should be purchased in the following sizes:
Wynetta (wife):
Shirt - XL
Pants - 16
Shoe - 7.5-8
Chris: (husband)
Shirt - XL
Pants - 38-40 (belt)
Shoe - 11
Krisco: (20-year-old girl)
Shirt - XL
Pants - 14-16
Shoe - 7
Willow: (7-year-old girl)
Shirt - Size 7 girl
Pants - size 7
Shoe - 13 child
Wyleisa: (adult female)
Shirt - L
Pants - 14
Shoe - 8
Jewella:( 2-year-old girl)
Shirt - 2t
Pants - 2t
Shoe - 5c (toddler)
Leland:( 4-year-old boy)
Shirt - 4-5T
Pants - 4-5T
Shoe - 10 shoe
Larger items needed are:
Dresser drawers;
Full-Size Refrigerator;
Washer and Dryer;
Large Dining table (seats 7);
Desk(s) - three of the family are taking college classes online and would love a place to study and sit for classes;
Television; and
Christmas decorations/ornaments