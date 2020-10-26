Family, friends, and co-workers, both old and new, are together mourning the loss of yet another journalistic master, Kent Mahoney.
Mahoney, 60, passed Wednesday, October 21, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He had been on a ventilator since October 12.
He had an extensive award-winning career in journalism, having worked at numerous papers throughout Texas and into South Carolina. In 2019, he came to The Henderson News as managing editor and sports writer and forever impacted those who had the opportunity to work alongside him.
While he will forever be remembered as a dedicated journalist with a deep passion for the sports on which he reported, the lasting memories will be those of a more personal nature.
The smell of tater tots and barbeque sauce will forever trigger memories within these offices, and none can forget the regular din of his favorite big band music muffled by thin glass walls or the “psst” of a freshly opened soda bottle. Daily “dad jokes”, the cornier the better, became the norm along with the eye-roll that always followed.
Kent Mahoney impacted the lives of all those who were blessed to know him. The world of journalism, and the world, in general, will forever register his loss.