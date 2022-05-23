Surprising council resignations leave Overton three shy of quorum
The City of Overton was left stunned after the surprise resignation of Overton Council member Josh Hill at Thursday’s regular called meeting and the shocking Friday morning resignations of Council members Reggie Thompson and Monty Ward, Jr.
After the chaos of the recent special called meeting, Hill stood in the public comments section of the night’s agenda to apologize for his part in the ruckus.
“I think we all acted out of character,” said Hill. “I’ll admit that there was part of that was my fault and I get embarrassed for our community. So I will be the first to say I apologize to the community, to my constituents up here, Mr. West, Mayor, Laurie, council members but there are a few things that I’d like to say, publicly.”
“We’ve come a long way from where we were to where we are now. There’s been a lot of changes. There’s some things that we’re still working out, we’re hashing out, but I think for the most part nobody can say that we haven’t progressed forward,” continued Hill remarking on the progress the city has made but decrying the perceived inaction of the council or community regarding the allegations made regarding City Manager Shane West. “I also believe that we have to treat everybody equally. There’s always going to be conflict whether it’s legal, moral, ethical, whatever you want to call it, everybody has a different point of view. It is what it is.”
“There are a lot of things that I will not compromise. One of them being integrity, honesty, ethics. I don’t care what position you hold, what title you have, who you know, how much money you have. That doesn’t affect what’s leading me to make a right decision for you,” continued Hill addressing the gallery. “The public may see it differently, my constituents may see it differently, but integrity is always black and white. It’s either right or it’s wrong...I will not stand up here or be a part of anything that goes against the morals that we all have, that we’re all entitled to, the integrity, the honesty. If it takes something like that to distinguish all of us from each other I’m not your man.”
“With that being said I offer my sincerest apologies to the public and my constituents and Chief Pool, one of the top officials here that you know in law enforcement we live by integrity,” said Hill, justifying his strong stance and the decision to resign. “The slightest deviation from integrity can cost us our jobs, our families, and our careers. I’m not gonna do that here so with that being said I gave Laurie a piece of paper and it’s my resignation. I will not compromise my integrity for anybody.”
Overton resident Stacy Ham came before the council to apologize for her outburst at the previous meeting and called for council members and city officials to maintain decorum. She also called out the gallery for their part in the last meeting’s chaos stating, “There is absolutely no reason why people should be yelling out in the crowd. This is a formal meeting regardless of the fact that we’re all friends and neighbors.”
Faithe Jackson, also addressing the council regarding the May 2 special called meeting, disputed the more than $600 charge from the City’s Attorney for the time spent dealing with the issues arising from the allegations brought forth against West. Jackson requested that the bill be paid by Hill, the council member requesting the special session, and not out of taxpayers’ funds.
Elsie Hollis spoke to the council about the creation of a welcoming committee for new residents of Overton. A program that the city had in previous years, she hopes to rebuild the city’s sense of community by offering a kind gesture to those new faces within the city.
Privacy issues were raised by the city’s attorney regarding the sharing of new resident information leaving Hollis to ask the council to consider her idea.
“We want to do this legal but at the same time we want to meet these people to take them a welcome basket,” explained Hollis.
Clifford Mauldin signed up to ask the council to approve the Juneteenth Parade but wasn’t in attendance at the time he was to speak. Mayor Gilbert instructed Chief Pool to speak with Mauldin and make arrangements to escort parade members.
Michael Esquivel, the owner of BMB Clothing Company, came before the board hoping to secure a lease on the city’s pool with plans to renovate the area. “I noticed a lot of kids in the community that have nothing to do,” said Esquivel. “I went over to the swimming pool, I looked at the swimming pool and it’s in need of major renovations. What I’m asking is if I was to lease that for a 10-year period and with 15 to 20% of the gross going back to the city. I want to utilize the community. People have different trades and stuff they have, to donate their time to help with that, in building that up.”
The Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a presentation asking for a zoning exception to move a modular home onto Branscomb Road. This area is within the city limits and an area that is zoned against manufactured homes. The council moved to allow the exception.
The Board also motioned to approve the Curb and Gutter Variance as presented by builder Lance Dunton at the previous meeting. The variance is approved for available single-family plots but letters have been sent to residents on multifamily plots and responses have yet to be received.
The council moved to appoint Tuck Moon to the Overton Economic Development Corporation Board to fill a board vacancy.
Recent events have raised concerns about council’s ability to meet with the City Attorney, causing charges to be toward the city.
“I think that since each one of us have the same powers and not one of us is greater than the other and we should let the citizens know what we’re doing so when we approach the attorney I think that we should come discuss it here just like we do everything else,” said Council member Chris Hall. West suggested a conversation with the Mayor could suffice in moments of emergency. Council motioned that requests to speak with the City Attorney should go through the Mayor or City Manager. In the off-chance that neither is available contact can be made with the City Secretary.
The board motioned to table discussion surrounding an increase in the City Manager’s stipend. West did request the opportunity to charge gas to the city account only when on city business, as he’s been allowed to do up until this point.
The council motioned to approve the purchase of archiving software necessary when dealing with social media accounts. The software will cost a mere $249 a month for an economy plan.
In regular business, the council approved the May 2 meeting minutes and heard monthly financial reports and administration monthly reports.