Two tornados tear through Rusk County, injures three
Two confirmed tornadoes devastated residents in the Church Hill and Mt. Enterprise areas on Thursday afternoon, leaving three injured. As of Friday’s press deadline, the National Weather Service has not yet rated the Church Hill tornado on the EF scale, but they have confirmed the Mt. Enterprise tornado was EF-1.
The radar detected rotation for the first tornado shortly before 2 p.m. along Highway 43, hitting FM 1251 E and County Road 262. It then traveled between Tatum and Beckville, crossing into Panola County and across Highway 149. One injury was reported from this tornado.
“We heard the roar overhead,” FM 1251 E resident Joy Cockroft said. “And then extreme rain hit. It had to have been at least three inches of rain. We were concerned about our roof.”
Shortly after the first tornado passed through, another rotation was detected just north of Mount Enterprise as it ripped through Whispering Pines RV Park.
“We had no warning,” Whispering Pines RV Park resident Matthew Hoffman said. “It just suddenly started raining harder, so I decided to load up the dogs and head up to the office to take shelter. By the time I got them in their kennel, the RV started shaking, and it was too late. I felt it left my RV off the ground and knocked it off the blocks.”
This tornado is the second to hit the RV park in two months. In March, an EF-2 tornado nicked the edge of the park, leaving some minor damage.
Cabins and RVs were damaged or destroyed, including a food truck that was parked by the laundromat that was ripped apart. Also, a RV cover toward the front of the park ended up tangled in the branches of a nearby tree. The office building, which also serves as a small store, restrauant, and weather shelter, suffered some roof damage. Two minor injuries were reported.
The Red Cross and local first-responders helped residents begin the clean-up process on Friday. The Red Cross also arranged hotel stays for those who’s RVs and cabins were destroyed and left unlivable.
After tearing through Whispering Pines RV Park, the tornado crossed into Panola County, arriving at Dotson shortly before 3 p.m. and at Buncome about 15 minutes later.
Many Rusk County residents are also without power due to the extensive damage. As of Friday’s press time, Rusk County Electric Cooperative has reported just under 700 of their consumers are in an outage. SWEPCO has also reported a handful of consumer outages around Henderson and Mt. Enterprise. Neither companies have released an estimated time for repairs to be complete, as of Friday’s press time.
Some Rusk County residents are affected by Oakland Water Supply’s water boil notice. Rusk County’s Office of Emergency Management will notify residents when the water is safe to drink again.