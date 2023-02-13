Henderson Woman’s Forum’s February meeting packed the seats of Valentine’s Day-themed tables with area men and women anxious to hear the tales of Todd Hiler, former Secret Service agent, and return speaker.
Hiler, a Michigan native and always highly-anticipated Forum speaker, was accompanied by his lovely Southern wife Stacey, a proud Tylerite. The pair extolled their shared experiences as a Secret Service family through a question-and-answer series.
Hiler’s long-suffering bride raised questions from his beginnings in the Secret Service and the difficulty in the application process to his most-frightening and awe-inspiring moments.
“When you ask how did I start in the Secret Service it’s kind of convenient for me because I can tell you the day. It was March 30, 1981 when I decided to be a Secret Service agent,” recounted Hiles.
“I was in middle school and I was home from school that day and I sick and staying with my grandparents. Later that afternoon it was the President Reagan assassination attempt. I watched it live on television, when the cameras were rolling...I can remember seeing the men with the suits on and the machine guns and I just said, ‘Oh, that’s what I want to do.”
The dream of protecting Presidents never left Hiler, and he strove through his entire educational career to be fit for the role. Following the advice of a Secret Service interviewer, Hiler took a job as a Police Officer with the Dallas Police Department, where he spent nearly seven years before he received the call regarding his dream job.
“He got to Texas as quick as he could,” jokingly interjected Mrs. Hiler.
Trips around the world in the service of Presidents Clinton and various members of the Bush family were recounted, with Hiler admitting he prefered the denim and cowboy boot-clad trips to the Texas ranch of the latter President Bush to besuited travels to Martha’s Vineyard.
The Silers together touched on the highlighted moments shared in service to the country, both exciting and frightening, with Mr. Siler bringing his bride to tears as he credited her with his ability to succeed as she bore the burden of raising a family and carrying out the day-to-day tasks of civilian life that he could actively focus on his career.
Members of the HWF board vehemently requested that members volunteer to fill high-ranking board positions. Requests for volunteers have gone mostly unanswered which leaves the organization susceptible to redundancy.
Henderson Woman’s Forum will be meeting again in March.
For those interested in attending the next meeting, membership and meeting information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.