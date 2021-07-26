On Thursday you could see police officers in full gear as screams for help and the firing of weapons echoed from the campus of the Higher Education Center (formerly Central Middle School) in Henderson. This was not a live event but special training for Henderson Police Officers (HPD), should an active shooter event ever happen at our school campuses.
Officers used weapons with blanks so as not to injure anyone but to act out the situation if it were in real time. The training was even held a school campus with separate classrooms, halls and desks where students could potentially occupy.
It was easily observed that the HPD officers took this training very serious making sure that should an active shooter event ever take place they would be prepared to protect students, teachers and staff even if it put their own lives at risk.
“The main goal here is to get to the shooter,” said Ray Barron, instructor of the training. “There will be five teams practicing different scenarios that will mirror the active shooter in Parkland, Florida.”
He was referencing the Parkland, Florida High School shooting that took place February 14, 2018 where a teenage shooter killed 17 and wounded 17 on that terrible day. This was the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history.
Barron was the lead instructor from Freedom Defense Training in Flint, Texas and brought his team of role players to help with the training to make the event appear as real as possible.
Once instructions were given to the five participating teams the groups of two prepared themselves with protective gear and weapons and were sent into one building where role players acted as hostages, some wounded, others screaming for help while two officers entered with one purpose, to neutralize the situation.
“Every cop needs to have active shooter training, and at the Henderson Police Department, there is no such thing as too much training, not only is it important it’s vital. Training helps our officers hone their knowledge and skills providing them with a clear picture of what it means to protect and serve. The character of our department is best reflected in the quality of service provided to the members of our community. Constant and consistent training is the key….” Lieutenant Charles Helton said.
The Henderson News reporter was invited to be right in the middle of these scenarios to experience first hand as an observer. He was stationed at the end of the hall behind a desk turned upright to protect him from possible flying bullets (blanks). At one time when he got the nerve to peak around the desk to capture a shot with his camera one of the officers pointed his weapon at him not knowing if he was the shooter or not.
At least he had a bodyguard, School Resource Officer (SRO) Chad Bradley behind him to alert the other officers that he was an observer and not the shooter.
The last training exercise was with HPD’s K9 Vic and SRO Clint Case. The shooter situation took place in classroom as the active shooter was firing his weapon and Officer Bradley opened the door and gave Vic the command to attack. The role player was in full protective gear from a canine but Vic immediately attacked the shooter’s arm and held on until the command was given to release the shooter.
The training was an overwhelming success according to Barron, Helton and the officers that participated.
One of the reasons for this training is House Bill No. 2195 that was passed by the House and the Senate in April and May of 2019. According to the bill school districts are required to have an active shooter emergency policy with training for school district peace officers and school resource officers.
Freedom Defense Training who did the training provides various defense-training and consulting services such as personal protection, security and law enforcement training, trained security and bodyguard services, full firearms training and license to carry, tactical medicine and survival training, active threat response training and consulting, guided adventures and travel security and house of worship and school safety.