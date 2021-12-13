With the safety of Henderson residents its constant first priority, Henderson Police Department is hosting its Women’s Self-Defense Class.
This class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., January 8, 2022, at the Henderson Police Department located at 800 Lake Forest Parkway in Henderson.
“You can’t truly call yourself peaceful unless you are capable of great violence,” said HPD Detective and self-defense instructor Pam Randolph quoting one of her favorite mantras. “If you aren’t capable of violence, you’re not peaceful, you’re harmless.”
This class is hands-on and action-packed, so attendees should dress comfortably. All ladies from 16, with an adult, to 99 are welcome and return attendees are expected.
Admission to the class is free but spots are limited. To reserve your spot, contact Det. Randolph or Lt. Reese at 903-657-3512.