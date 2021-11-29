An officer of the Henderson Police Department working as part of a joint operational task force with the City of Mt. Enterprise Marshal Jon Randolph seized a large amount of marijuana in a recent traffic stop.
On November 22, 2021, the HPD officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a routine traffic stop during which the officer obtained probable cause to search the vehicle.
During the search, the officer located a bag containing 16 packages of “high grade” marijuana totaling approximately 4lbs.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, LaBrian Jalon Lars, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 4oz-5lbs, which is listed as a State Jail Felony. Lars was arraigned in the Pct. 5 JP Court of Judge Jana Enloe where he was given a $5,500 bond.
He was released on bond Tuesday, November 23, 2021.