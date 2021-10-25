CSI

Detectives from the Henderson Police Department CID Division are actively investigating a possible homicide in the 300 block of North Oak Street. 

An early morning 911 call sent HPD Units rushing to the scene where a resident reported finding a deceased male in the back yard of a nearby home. 

Beyond the fact that the death is being investigated as a homicide, HPD representatives were unable to release further details. 

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5, Jana Enloe also responded to the scene to pronounce the apparent victim. 

