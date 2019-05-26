The Henderson Police Department is seeking information following a Tuesday shooting.
According to an HPD press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of West Lake Street.
Upon arrival, a 22-year-old male was found to have a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
According to witnesses, at least two subjects with masks and firearms approached the residence from a vehicle parked nearby.
HPD said shots were fired, which resulted in the victim being struck in the chest.
A subsequent investigation at the scene resulted in a search warrant where marijuana, narcotics and undetermined amount of money was seized.
According to HPD, the suspects in the case are not in custody at this time and HPD is requesting anyone with information on this case contact them.