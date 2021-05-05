With the safety of Henderson residents its constant first priority, Henderson Police Department is once again hosting its Women’s Self-Defense Class.
This class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Henderson Police Department located at 800 Lake Forest Parkway in Henderson.
“We all have a fighter in us. Roar loud, strike hard, and never give up,” said CID Detective and class instructor, Pamela Randolph reminiscing on her father’s pre-bout pep talks at karate tournaments in her youth.
This class is hands-on and action-packed so attendees should dress comfortably. “We encourage the ladies to do the drills,” said Randolph, “but if they are uncomfortable with doing some of the drills, that is perfectly fine.”
All ladies from 16, with an adult, to 99 are welcome to come, and return attendees are expected.
Admission is free but spaces are limited so reserve your spot soon.
For more information or to sign up for this highly anticipated class call Det. Randolph or Lt. Reese at 903-657-3512.