On 02/03/2020 Henderson Police Department received a call from the 2200 Block of Hwy. 79 South in reference to a theft that had just occurred. It was reported the suspect was fleeing the scene driving recklessly in a light blue minivan traveling Northbound on Hwy. 79.
A Henderson Police Department Officer intercepted the vehicle in the 800 Block of Hwy. 79 North. A pursuit ensued which reached speed in excess of 100 MPH.
The suspect vehicle lost control, striking an unattended vehicle. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was later transported to Rusk County Jail.
Stolen items were recovered along with an undetermined amount of narcotics. No civilians or officers were injured during this incident.