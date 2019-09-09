Overall crime in the city of Henderson is slightly down as the Henderson Police Department released its August reports Thursday.
Topping the reports were assaults, with 38 reported, and thefts, with 25 reported. There were 37 assaults in July increasing one in August and thefts dropped from 35 in July. Criminal mischief saw a small increase with 25 counts reported in August, up four from July. There were eight counts of criminal trespass, dropping from nine reported in July.
Burglaries increased slightly last month with nine counts of burglary of vehicles, five counts of burglary of a building and seven counts of burglary of habitation.
HPD reported higher numbers in August than July on drug related reports. There was one counts of possession of marijuana, down from five in July. However, HPD also reported eight counts of possession of a drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance in August.
As far as traffic goes, officers issued 119 citations, down from 171 given in August. There were 388 written warnings issued last month. HPD responded to 16 accidents in August, down from 20 in July.
Officers received 1,011 calls for service, with 881 calls being dispatched and 130 being officer initiated. HPD made 54 arrests in August, up from 52 in July.
The Henderson Animal Protection officer picked up 34 animals last month, 13 dogs and 21 cats. According to the report, animal protection officer issued 92 warnings and six citations in August.
Crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in August, include the following:
• 38 counts of assault (Class A & C);
• 25 counts of criminal mischief, theft;
• Nine counts of burglary of vehicle;
• Eight counts of criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Seven counts of burglary of habitation;
• Six counts of harassment;
• Five counts of aggravated assault, burglary of building, disorderly conduct;
• Four counts of duty upon striking fixed object;
• Three counts of abandon/endanger child criminal negligence, failure to comply striking unattended vehicle;
• Two counts of credit card abuse, failure to stop and give information, forgery, online solicitation of a minor, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass; and
• One count of arson, sexual assault of a child, driving while intoxicated, evading officer, indecency with child, interference with child custody, possession of marijuana, possession of alcohol in motor vehicle, public intoxication, reckless driver, sex offender duty to register, theft of firearm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, unlawful restraint, violation of protective order.