Henderson Police Department is pleased to announce the creation of the new K9 program within the department. This program instills two canine units – one for the Patrol Division and one for the HISD School Resource Officer Program.
Officer Kevin Bisnette of Henderson Police Department is the specialized K9 Patrol Officer chosen to start the patrol piece of the program, and his canine is Officer Vic, a two-year-old black Belgian Malinois who was purchased from RGR Malinois (a service-disabled Veteran, female-owned company). The officers recently returned from an intensive military-style training program through Quadrant Canine, a veteran of the Belgian Federal Police, out of Austin, Texas under the training of Joris Kerckhof that will provide the following specialized resources for the police department:
- Obedience
- Tracking
- Apprehension
- Narcotics
K9 Officer Vic and Officer Bisnette have a specially equipped vehicle for their team. Officer Vic also has a K9 patrol protective vest to wear. He was sworn in as the newest Officer on Monday, August 17 by City Secretary Cheryl Jimerson, with Chief Chad Taylor of HPD and Officer Bisnette in attendance.
Chief Taylor stated, “The addition of the K9 program is just another opportunity for us to serve our community in a more efficient manner. This will also help our agency to deter narcotics and crime through a tool we haven’t used in many years.”
Officer Clint Case, along with Officer Barney, a one-year-old black Labrador Retriever, handles the Henderson ISD School Resource piece of this program under the supervision of School Liaison/Resource Supervisor Chad Bradley. They also have a specially equipped vehicle for their team, as well as a harness for Barney. Basic training was conducted within the same program as Officers Bisnette and Vic, but in addition, Officers Case and Barney also completed advanced training under K9 BASCO Foundation, with owner Tony Villalobos.
Barney and Case are specialized in the following primarily for the HISD School Resource Program:
- Security
- Contraband
- Enhancement of relations between students and law enforcement
Officer Case stated, “This has been a dream of mine for a long time, to be able to work with the K9 program and be a part of starting it back up. Working with the school is exciting as well, so this is a great transition.”
Henderson ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamb stated this regarding the program, “This is an inherent value in having a K9 unit on campus. It’s a deterrent. Kids need to know that if something is brought on campus, we will have a way to detect it. This is a good thing for students and the district. It’s not just going to help the city, but also us in having a good partnership with the City and PD too.”
David Chenault, Director of Communications for HISD, added, “Our number one priority is educating kids, and to do that, we want to create a safe environment. Having a K9 unit like Case and Barney goes a long way in building a trusting relationship between both police and students, that brings safety and security to our campus, and allows our teachers to do the job they do best, which is educating our kids.”