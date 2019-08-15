During every election cycle, a certain number of ballots get kicked out of the system for any number of reasons.
Last week, the Texas League of Women’s Voters sued the State of Texas alleging that some mail-in ballots were not properly vetted and the current election codes do not allow for a curing of the ballot in question.
Background
The League of Women Voters of Texas, along with individual plaintiffs and partners, filed a complaint against the Texas Secretary of State to resolve the unclear and unfair rules for rejecting mail-in ballots in the state. Richardson v. Texas Secretary of State argues that Texas law fails to provide uniform standards for signature comparison and fails to give voters the ability to cure their ballots if they are marked for rejection.
“Every election, the League assists and educates thousands of voters on the rules around mail-in voting,” said Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas. “When the rules are unclear, voters lose confidence in the election process. And when voters are also not given a chance to cure their ballots, they effectively lose their right to vote.”
Mail-in process
According to officials at the Rusk County Election office, there are guidelines for the process.
Each year there are applicants who have to register to receive a mailed ballot
They have to provide their name, birthdate and reason why they want a mail-in ballot. Voters who are age 65 or older automatically qualify.
The applicant must provide a valid physical address and a valid mailing address.
The office confirms the application is signed. The application is good for that calendar year.
After the ballot has been filled out, the voter needs to sign the seal on the envelope. It is that signature and the application signature that are compared and confirmed as the voter.
As long as the signatures reasonably match up as being the same person, there is, normally, not a problem.
LWV lawsuit
After plaintiff Dr. George Richardson voted by mail in the 2018 election, he received notice that his ballot was not counted due to a signature mismatch. Richardson was informed that the decision to reject his ballot was final, and he was never given an opportunity to provide additional proof that the signature on his ballot was, in fact, his. Richardson’s experience highlights severe problems in the Texas state code’s rules around mail-in voting.
“Voting by mail is an essential avenue for many citizens to participate in our elections,” said Chris Carson, president of the League of Women Voters of the United States. “Voters who are elderly, disabled, or otherwise unable to vote in person must be allowed to participate with confidence that their votes will be counted.”