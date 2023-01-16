Rusk County Extension Agency Cherry Dessert Contest just around the corner
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Rusk County Extension Agency Cherry Dessert Contest just around the corner
Mark that sweet spot on your calendar and plan to enter the annual Rusk County Cherry Dessert Contest on February 13, in honor of George Washington’s birthday.
The contest will be held at the Rusk County Extension Meeting Room, 115 E Fordall St, in Henderson.
The contest rules are simple. Desserts must contain cherries. Recipes may be from a mix or from scratch, but please specify on the recipe card. Canned, dried, fresh, or frozen fruit may be used. Desserts, including pies, cakes, cookies, bread, and more, will be judged on appearance, taste, and originality.
Recipes must be attached to the bottom of the dish with the name on the back of the recipe. Recipes are due on contest day, and will not be returned, as they may be compiled into a recipe book.
Participants must complete an entry form and submit it with a $1 fee to the Extension office at check-in time. The entry fee will be used to fund annual Rusk County Extension Education Club sponsored scholarships for Rusk County residents.
The contest is open to all citizens of Rusk County.
Age Divisions include Junior - ages 6-11 years, Intermediate - ages 12-13 years, Senior - ages 14-18 years, and Adults - ages 19 and up.
On the day of the contest, check-in of entries will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., judging will begin at 11 a.m., and contestants can begin picking up their entries from 2 to 5 p.m. Any dessert not picked up by 5 p.m. will be discarded.
For an entry form and more information, please contact the Rusk County Extension Office at 903-657-0376. The Cherry Dessert Contest is sponsored by the Rusk County FCH Committee.
Join the fun at the annual Cherry Dessert Contest honoring the father of our country.
Extension programs serve people of all ages regardless of socioeconomic level, race, color, sex, religion, disability, or national origin.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.