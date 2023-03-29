Henderson’s House of New Beginnings will be celebrating its grand re-opening this weekend after a fire and management change left the organization’s doors closed.
HNB Director, Erminia Zavala, and the home’s current residents, invite the community to join in the festivities from 12 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at First Free Will Baptist Church located at 9013 Richardson Dr. in Henderson. Refreshments will be provided.
House of New Beginnings is a transitional home for women and children. Funded through the generosity of First Free Will Baptist Church, the organization’s goal is to lay the groundwork for its residents to become the independent, productive women and mothers God intended through education assistance, replacement of necessary documentation, transportation, and much-needed stability.
Zavala and the New Beginnings crew are seeking sponsors for the furnishing and decorating of themed resident rooms.