Henderson’s House of New Beginnings will be celebrating its grand re-opening this weekend after a fire and management change left the organization’s doors closed. 

HNB Director, Erminia Zavala, and the home’s current residents, invite the community to join in the festivities from 12 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at First Free Will Baptist Church located at 9013 Richardson Dr. in Henderson. Refreshments will be provided. 

