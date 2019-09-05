It is never too early to begin thinking about the 2019 Henderson High School Homecoming activities.
This year, the HISD Alumni Association will honor the recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award from the past 20 years on Friday, Sept. 20.
The Association was founded in 1998 as a part of the Henderson Education Foundation and awarded our first group of Distinguished Alumni in 1999.
According to President Martha Melton, “We are thrilled that of the 54 invited back, 41 are coming and we have a full day planned.”
• Those alumni who have not had a chance to speak to students at th high school will do so in the morning.
• At 11:30 a.m., a banquet honoring returning Distinguished Alumni and their guests
• After lunch, a tour of the new Lions Stadium
• From 5:30-7 p.m., a reception open to the public at the Henderson Middle School
• Pre-game ceremonies, introduced as a group on the field with a video of their names and accomplishments shown on the video screen.
Honorees and guests will watch the game from the Community/Ash room at the stadium.