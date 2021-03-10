Henderson Middle School students who find themselves stumped by a homework assignment now have the opportunity to meet with a teacher online for assistance. The program kicked off Monday and is available twice a week, on Monday and Thursday evenings.
“We love trying new things,” said HMS Principal Shannon Dickerson. “Let’s be honest, it just happens sometimes that kids get home and then realize they don’t really understand an assignment or can’t figure out a problem and then just get stuck. We thought, ‘How can we as a school do better?’ Our students and teachers have become really good at using online tools like Canvass and Google Meets, so, we decided why not use those tools for homework too?”
Students in sixth through eighth grades can now log on to a regularly scheduled virtual meeting and get face-to-face with an HMS teacher who offers guidance and help.
“The teacher online that night may not always be the child’s teacher or even teach the same subject,” noted Dickerson. “But they will still be able to prompt the student to consider other options, help them recall what the teacher taught in class that might apply or suggest other ways to find a solution.”
The program is the first of its kind in the district and Dickerson said she hopes it will be a real benefit to students.
“Everything we do--or even try to do--is driven by the desire to help kids succeed. We certainly don’t want students hung up on homework and getting discouraged. So, if we can use this new technology to reach out to kids after school and help them over a particular math or history hurdle, we’re going to do it!