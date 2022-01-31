A historical event took place Tuesday January 25 that will affect Henderson, Rusk County and East Texas for years to come as board and staff of the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) along with other dignitaries and guest joined in the groundbreaking ceremony at the location of the new East Texas Regional Business Park property.
Guests included Representative Travis Clardy, Courtney Smith District Director for Senator Bryan Hughes and Shannon Crisp, Congressional Staffer for U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert. Others in attendance were Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen, City Manager Jay Abercrombie, City Council Members Henry Pace, Michael Searcy and Wes Beitenberg, Rusk County Judge Joel Hale along with Commissioners Randy Gaut and Greg Gibson, Sheriff John Wayne Valdez, Police Chief Chad Taylor and Charles Helton and Chamber Director Bonnie Geddie, as well as many other community leaders and guest.
The event took place on the south side of the property that contains 310 acres that’s surrounded by Loop 571, Highway 323 and County Road 2276.
After prayer from local pastor Don Edmiston of First Baptist Church, HEDCO Board President Noble Welch welcomed everyone to the East Texas Regional Business Park groundbreaking ceremony.
He introduced Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen who said, “This has been a long time coming. We got John (Clary) here and have been rocking and rolling ever since. This is the best thing I have ever seen in Rusk County.”
Welch then addressed the crowd and said, “Thank each of you for being here today to celebrate a new beginning in the growth of Henderson and Rusk County, it is a proud day for all of us. In my lifetime I have served on a lot of boards and committees and these members of your HEDCO board are, without exception some the finest and most dedicated men I have ever served with. You should be proud of them and the work they are doing for your community.”
He then shared some of the vision of the HEDCO Board by explaining what the impact of a new industry with 100 employees at an average hourly wage of $25 would have on the community over a 10-year period. A few of those numbers were:
180 permanent direct and indirect jobs
110 new residents in the city
$86 million in salaries paid to direct and indirect workers
$15 million taxable sales and purchases expected in the city
Facilities assets added to the local tax rolls approximately $7 million
Welch continued saying, “Two or three new industries of this size or any combination adding up to this total should go a long way toward making Henderson an even greater place to live an raise a family. None of this is going to happen without the common cooperation of HEDCO, Rusk County and the City of Henderson working together for the common goal.”
John Clary, HEDCO Executive Director told those gathered, “This day has been in the making for four years now. The Board and I felt like we needed to build a new business park. There will be water, sewer, electric, gas and fiber on the property. Water and sewer projects will start next month. Bids for the street in the park will begin in March. It will probably take about 18 months to complete.”
He then thanked Judge Joel Hale and the Commissioners, Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen and City Council as well as others who made this day a reality.
"This will be a place that Henderson will be proud of,” Clary said.