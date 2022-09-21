The Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb held a special meeting on Monday evening to begin the process of strategic planning. The Board underwent a Team of Eight training led by Lloyd Graham, an educational consultant with 25 years of public school superintendent experience from the Moak Casey firm. 

The goal of the training was to help assess what HISD should prioritize as they make strategic choices for the District, especially related to updating school facilities. Graham identified “educationally appropriate” facilities as one of the key things that impact and improve student academic performance. 

