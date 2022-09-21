The Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb held a special meeting on Monday evening to begin the process of strategic planning. The Board underwent a Team of Eight training led by Lloyd Graham, an educational consultant with 25 years of public school superintendent experience from the Moak Casey firm.
The goal of the training was to help assess what HISD should prioritize as they make strategic choices for the District, especially related to updating school facilities. Graham identified “educationally appropriate” facilities as one of the key things that impact and improve student academic performance.
Graham and the Trustees conducted a SWOT analysis, an exercise identifying the District’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The Trustees provided their perspectives on each subject. Strengths named were the HISD’s community and committed and empathetic teachers. Opportunities they listed included enhancing HISD’s practical education, encouraging business relationships for students within the community once they graduate and promoting fine arts education. For weaknesses and threats, they listed issues like a lack of affordable housing in the area, the community’s perceived discomfort with open and honest discussions regarding racism, the lack of hands-on involvement by the community because 70% of residents do not have children or grandchildren attending an HISD school, the growing economic disparity in the District, statewide discussions regarding charter schools and the national teacher shortage.
As the meeting concluded the Trustees filled out a Balanced Scorecard provided by Graham, which is a performance management report to help manage the implementation of a strategy or operational activities of an organization. Monday’s meeting was one of several strategic planning discussions HISD will hold. The next will feature the input of parents and will take place on the evening of Tuesday, September 20.