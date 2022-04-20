Henderson ISD has named three new campus principals during a special called meeting this afternoon. Trustees hired Dr. Christopher Chambers as principal for Northside Intermediate school, Angela Dowling as principal of Wylie Elementary, and Leslie Baker Bowles as principal at Wylie Primary. All three will transition from positions within HISD.
“The interview committees did the hard work of finding candidates that were qualified, motivated, and passionate about helping our teachers help kids,” said Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb. “I’m excited and confident that each of these principals already possesses the commitment to academic excellence and the leadership capacity to lead their respective campuses forward.”
Chambers currently serves as assistant principal at Henderson Middle School, having worked in education for more than 15 years, including three years as principal of a charter campus in Tyler. Dowling, who has served as principal at the Wylie Primary campus for the past three years, brings a total of 16 years of experience to her leadership position at the elementary school. Bowles, who is currently an assistant principal at Henderson’s Northside Intermediate campus has 16 years of experience in education including serving as a primary school principal with Jefferson ISD.