The Henderson Independent School District’s (HISD) Board of Trustees reconvened for the next stage of their strategic planning in a special meeting on Wednesday morning. Trustees followed up on the training provided by educational consultant Lloyd Graham from the Moak Casey firm in their first September meeting.
Graham was on hand again to answer Trustee questions and to go over the Balanced Scorecard and governance analysis that they had begun in September. The Balanced Scorecard is a performance management report to help manage an organization’s implementation of a strategy or their operational activities. With the recent election of District Two Trustee Travis Orr and the Board’s subsequent reorganization, Graham and the Board discussed any adjustments that might need to be made before finalizing their scorecard. The Board plans to have that completed by spring break, in time for preparing the budget for the 2023-2024 school year. Their next planning meeting will tentatively take place in February.