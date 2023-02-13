During its special called meeting on Tuesday, the Henderson ISD (HISD) Board of Trustees went over feedback from HISD stakeholders about what the District’s core, shared values should be as part of its ongoing strategic planning. It was the Board’s last meeting with Lloyd Graham, an educational consultant from the Moak Casey firm, who has been guiding them through the strategic planning training process since September.
Graham has met separately with HISD stakeholders including families of enrolled students, local businesses, community colleges, teachers, churches, the city and county and others to gather their input on the District’s needs. Feedback from those meetings was refined and distilled into six belief statements presented to the Board in Tuesday’s meeting for review. The statements, listed below, may be slightly amended before the Board officially adopts them later in the spring for their balanced scorecard, a performance management report to help implement a leadership strategy for the District in the years to come.
All students shall experience teaching and learning in a safe, academically appropriate and challenging environment so they may become productive lifelong learners contributing to their community.
All families shall be welcomed, connected and informed through open communication and expect flexibility and understanding with mutual respect and trust.
All faculty and staff shall be highly qualified, diverse, dedicated and inspiring individuals who love children and are fully supported as they work to build relationships with students and equip them with the necessary skills for success.
All campus leaders shall be accessible and ethical, operating transparently as they foster positive relationships to create a caring, structured, trusting and inspiring learning culture.
The superintendent and district administration shall be ethical and accessible servant leaders who model respect in their work to define and deliver our district’s priorities.
All school board trustees shall be ethical, well-trained representatives of the entire school community who are student-centered and policy-driven in their governance, stewardship and leadership of the district.
According to Graham, in those meetings stakeholders expressed confidence in the Board’s good character and stressed that ethics was one of the most important things they valued in the HISD administration and leadership.
As part of their Team of Eight training, Graham emphasized the importance of the Board and Superintendent thinking together even if they don’t always think alike. Having official value statements they all agreed on are key to that, he said. Shared values and broad brushes will help the District achieve its overall mission of “educating and preparing students to become productive lifelong learns who value excellence and integrity.”
The next strategic planning meeting is expected to take place in April.