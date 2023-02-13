HISD

During its special called meeting on Tuesday, the Henderson ISD (HISD) Board of Trustees went over feedback from HISD stakeholders about what the District’s core, shared values should be as part of its ongoing strategic planning. It was the Board’s last meeting with Lloyd Graham, an educational consultant from the Moak Casey firm, who has been guiding them through the strategic planning training process since September.

Graham has met separately with HISD stakeholders including families of enrolled students, local businesses, community colleges, teachers, churches, the city and county and others to gather their input on the District’s needs. Feedback from those meetings was refined and distilled into six belief statements presented to the Board in Tuesday’s meeting for review. The statements, listed below, may be slightly amended before the Board officially adopts them later in the spring for their balanced scorecard, a performance management report to help implement a leadership strategy for the District in the years to come. 

