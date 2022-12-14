HISD

During their regular meeting on Tuesday evening, the Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees heard public comment concerning a pending Value Limitation Agreement with Oak Hill Solar, LLC and Rusk Solar I, LLC and unanimously approved both. 

Also known as a Chapter 313 agreement, appraised value limitations under the Texas Tax Code are agreements in which a taxpayer builds or installs a property and creates jobs in a school district in exchange for a 10-year limitation on the taxable property value for school district maintenance and operations tax purposes. They are intended to increase investment in Texas in certain designated priority areas, including manufacturing and clean energy projects and increase the tax base for local governments. The cost of the incentive is borne 100% by the State with no loss of revenue to the local school district.

