During their regular meeting on Tuesday evening, the Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees heard public comment concerning a pending Value Limitation Agreement with Oak Hill Solar, LLC and Rusk Solar I, LLC and unanimously approved both.
Also known as a Chapter 313 agreement, appraised value limitations under the Texas Tax Code are agreements in which a taxpayer builds or installs a property and creates jobs in a school district in exchange for a 10-year limitation on the taxable property value for school district maintenance and operations tax purposes. They are intended to increase investment in Texas in certain designated priority areas, including manufacturing and clean energy projects and increase the tax base for local governments. The cost of the incentive is borne 100% by the State with no loss of revenue to the local school district.
Oak Hill Solar and Rusk Solar I first approached HISD in 2021 with their applications and the Board’s attorney, Michelle Alcala of Leon Alcala, PLLC, presented Board Findings for their approval.
Oak Hill would start construction in 2023, creating 565 jobs during the construction phase and two permanent jobs after commercial operations begin. The Texas Comptroller estimates that it will generate $3,064,988 million in interest and sinking (I&S) tax revenues over the life of the agreement. The Education Service Center for Region 12 estimates that the company will pay $8,322,502 in maintenance and operations (M&O) taxes to the District. It will be one of the District’s largest taxpayers for I&S purposes. Over the course of the agreement, the total contractual benefit to the District will be $1,100,238.
The findings on Rusk Solar I said that the project’s construction would begin in 2024, creating 444 jobs during construction and three permanent jobs. It will become the District’s largest taxpayer for I&S purposes and in the top three largest for M&O purposes, even with the $80 million value limitation in place. The Comptroller estimates that it will generate $5,882,369 in I&S tax revenues over the life of the agreement. Region 12’s estimate was that the company will pay $8,322,502 in M&O taxes. The estimated total contractual benefit to the District is $6,088,191.
As part of approving the two agreements, the Board also approved resolutions designating a “Rusk Solar Reinvestment Zone” pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code.
Prior to public comments, the Board formally reorganized in the wake of the Nov. 2022 elections, unanimously passing a motion for Adam Duey to be Chairman, Jean Williams to be Vice-Chairman and Dr. Jamie Sugg to be Secretary.
In other agenda items, the Board held a public hearing to publicize the District’s financial rating as required by the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) Financial Integrity Rating System (FIRST). Texas school districts must prepare an annual financial management report that includes their TEA performance rating for the current and previous year which discloses the superintendent’s contract, a schedule of reimbursements received by the superintendent and each board member, a schedule of compensation and fees received by the superintendent from other school districts or outside entities, a summary of gifts valued at $250 or more received by each board member and a summary of business transactions between the district and board members. HISD received an “A” or Superior Achievement rating for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 and scored the maximum score of 100 for both rating years.
The Board approved the updated HISD Course Catalog for 2023-2024. New courses being offered that year are Lifetime Recreation and Outdoor Pursuits for grades eight through twelve, Wildlife, Fisheries and Ecology Management for grades nine through 12, Professional Standards in Agribusiness for grades 10 through 12, Business Management for grades ten through 12 and Practicum in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for grade 12. The entire course 2023-2024 catalog is available on HISD’s online board book.
Due to an increase in the cost of materials, the Board approved an increase of $49,884 to an ongoing contract with Platinum Playground to replace playground equipment at the Wylie Campuses and Northside. The total cost of the project is now $588,519.30 and since the contract has been approved before Jan. 1, that amount will not increase any further. The project is unlikely to begin construction until next summer when school is out.
The Board also approved the purchase of twelve athletic communication headsets for $42,775 from vendor Coach Comm. The headsets were already received and used for the last football season and there has been ongoing confusion about how they were initially ordered without formal approval by the Board. The original cost of the headsets in July was $25,000 which is the maximum amount that could be approved by the athletic department without the Board’s input. The vendor later shipped the headsets with an invoice for $49,884 without originally submitting a purchase order for that amount. Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said that mistakes had been made by the District and by the vendor throughout this process but he doesn’t believe there was an intent to deliberately go around the Board. Regardless, the cost of the equipment was already covered by the budget. Trustee Drew Butler expressed his hope that similar purchases will be made more carefully in the future. When the Board finally approved the purchase the vote was 5-2, with Trustees Russell Brown and Travis Orr opposed.
The next regular meeting for the Board is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.