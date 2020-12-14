The Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees approved the use of the BinaxNow COVID 19 Test Tuesday night during their regular meeting. Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb recommended that the district be a testing site.
This K-12 grade test is easy to use and is compatible with a mobile app. Patients can get their test results within fifteen minutes. It is portable and the size of a credit card. This test will be administered with a nasal swab and can be self-administered.
Mandatory testing is prohibited and written permission from parents is necessary for all students being tested. District and school staff can be set up as opt-out verses opt-in testing.
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Bennett will be the coordinator and school nurses will administer the test. The test will be implemented in January and will not be available for the public but only for the students, teachers and staff. The cost of the test is paid for by the state.
“No one will be forced to take the test,” said Bennett. “Communication will be the key to the success of this test.”
Dr. Lamb told the Board and audience, “Transparency is key. We have been transparent throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so.”
In a closed meeting after the regular meeting the Board of Trustees extended Dr. Lamb’s contract for an extra year through July 1, 2024 and raised his base salary to $210,000 per year effective January 1, 2020 and implemented a longevity incentive of $10,000 per year beginning September 1, 2020 payable at the end of three full years of service on September 1, 2023.
The Board of Trustees also hired Ms. Taylor Radford a teacher at Henderson Middle School, Ms. Sara Pino a teacher at Northside and Mr. Kasey Akin a teacher at Henderson High School.
During the Superintendent’s report Dr. Lamb said, “school attendance is steady at 95 to 96 percent which is good considering the virus.”
The 2021-2022 Course Catalog was presented by Dr. Stephanie Bonneau and was approved. This course guide has to come before the board each year for approval or disapproval. It tracks the progress of students four times per year. The guide lists the graduation requirements for students entering high school in 2014 and after.
“There are no significant changes this year,” said Dr. Bonneau.
Also approved by the Board of Trustees was he 2020-2021 District Improvement Plan. The purpose of the plan is to educate and prepare students to become productive lifelong learners who value excellence and integrity.
Several support staff members were recognized and given a certificate of appreciation. They were, Gwen Trevino of Wylie Primary School, Jayme Fears of Wylie Elementary School, Crystal Lingle of Northside Intermediate School, Lamaun Walton of Henderson Middle School, April James Secretary to the Director of Special Education and Nicole Hunt of Henderson High School.
The Board was also given a demolition update for buildings A and B known as HISD Central Buildings.
Building A is 100 percent cleaned out and building B is 50 percent cleaned out. ERI, an asbestos consulting company is scheduled to do a walk through with contractors and provide a updated proposal on December 15. The last proposal in February 2017 was estimated at $68,000.
The next Board of Trustees meeting will take place on January 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the administration building.