Henderson ISD will be relaxing many of its COVID-19 prevention protocols in time for its summer programs, including Kids Fest, Summer Academy, and athletic summer workouts. Most of the protocols have been in place since classes started in August.
“We have been committed to doing the best thing for our kids,” said Assistant Superintendent Shannon Bennett. “It’s been inconvenient at times and we’ve had to rethink a lot of what we normally do during school, but our teachers and students have been amazing and adapted well to these new challenges. We’ve also been honest and upfront with our case counts and close contact notifications and I think the numbers reflect the fact that everyone has taken COVID-19 seriously.”
Beginning June 1:
Face coverings (including masks or face shields) will become optional for students and staff at all school activities. Masks and face shields will be available if students or staff choose to wear them.
Staff will no longer check temperatures or screen students when they arrive on campus.
Water fountains will be operational but the district will still encourage students to bring their own water bottles.
Frequent handwashing and other good hygiene practices will continue to be encouraged at all times.
Additionally, anyone who displays possible COVID-19 symptoms is asked to remain at home or be tested for the virus.
The district sees the summer as an opportunity to ease COVID-19 protocols in a limited environment as teachers and staff prepare for the next school year. The district will continue to monitor and report new cases as we learn about them and adjust our procedures if needed to keep students and staff as healthy as possible.
“Recognizing cases early and keeping people safe is still extremely important,” said Stephanie Gatlin, the district’s Health and Wellness Coordinator. “But with the low number of active cases we are currently seeing, we believe now is the time to scale back on some protocols while maintaining an overall posture of caution and prevention.”