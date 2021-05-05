Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Education Foundation sponsored their twenty-second Tradition of Excellence Banquet Monday night at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center. This is one of the most recognized projects of the HISD Education Foundation and is directly attuned to the mission that acknowledges student achievement and staff excellence.
The students that were honored represented the top ten percent of the 2021 graduating class. Each honor graduate recognized their “Most Influential Teacher” that has made a positive impact on their education and life.
Stacey Johnson, Executive Director of the HISD Education Foundation welcomed everyone to the banquet.
“We’re here tonight to celebrate the relationships between the teachers and students,” said Johnson.
Steven Booker a HISD Education Foundation Director led the invocation. Kacy Kersh, HISD Education Foundation President recognized the table sponsors after a dinner catered by Snowflake Bakery & Deli. Travis Orr, Vice President of the HISD Education Foundation led the recognition of Honor Graduates and Most Influential Teachers.
Twenty-three students shared a short speech as to why they chose their most influential teacher while the influential teacher responded to that speech with their thoughts about that student. All students were seniors from the class of 2021.
Sydney Bradley chose Brooke Kinsman as her most influential teacher and said, “Mrs. Kinsman thank you for not only teaching me how to write great papers but for making learning fun.”
Mrs. Kinsman responded, “Sydney had a strength about her that drew people to her. I am thankful for the time that I had with her in my classroom.”
Britney Brown chose Courtney Chapman as her most influential teacher and said, “Mrs. Chapman was always willing to help me with problems I had with an assignment. Being in her class really helped me solidify my career goals.”
Mrs. Chapman responded, “Britney is a wonderful student and has been a joy in class. She has always worked diligently.”
MicahAnne Castles chose Jon Starling HISD Choir Director as her most influential teacher and said, “Mr. Starling has been an amazing role model to me. Thank you for always pushing me to do my best in every aspect of my life. I have been blessed to be your student.”
Mr. Starling responded, “MicahAnne is by far the most spiritually, mentally and grounded student I have ever taught.”
Emily Gomez chose Michele Holt as her most influential teacher and said, “ Coach Holt thank you for never giving up on me and for being such a great impact in my life.”
Michele Holt responded, “During my darkest days of battling cancer she (Gomez) offered gifts while telling me how much she missed me.”
Sakaylon Roquemore chose Kristal McNew as her most influential teacher and said, “Mrs. McNew expanded my culinary knowledge immensely. Not only did she teach me about the culinary world, she taught me how to be a patient, dedicated and influential person.”
Mrs. McNew responded, “Sakaylon is an exceptional role model who is dependable, hard working, honest, has a willingness to help others and is one of the best student chefs I’ve taught.”
The remaining students and influential teachers were:
Garrett Cates and Josh Youngblood, Emma Coleman and Leah Henderson, Antonio Correa and Lori Moores, Emma Cross and Linda Gonzalez, Kennedy Dickerson and Shannon Dickerson, Cindy Galvan and Jennifer Barnes, Jacey Jarrell and Stacey Herrera, Brooke Linthicum and Li Reedy, Kolby Mansinger and Tracy Allen, Kylie Mashburn and Suellen Perry, Audrey McDonald and Erin LaGrone, Kala Oliver and Michelle Wade, Ali Powers and Julia Cassard, Meredith Salazar and Lisa Lybrand, Katherine Stoute and Craig Haynie, Madison Swafford and James Norman, Macy Watson and Chuck Waggoner and Madeleine Wells and Ronny Grandgeorge.
The Henderson ISD Education Foundation was created in 1998 to generate and distribute resources to the Henderson Independent School District for programs that enhance the quality of education and provide students with opportunities to become contributing citizens in our society and in our increasingly complex world.